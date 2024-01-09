Broncos GM comes clean on Russell Wilson controversy with $245,000,000 QB's future unresolved

In Week 17, the Denver Broncos made the questionable decision to bench quarterback Russell Wilson during their playoff run.

Wilson, who was in his second season with the Broncos this year, played much better than he did in his first season with the team a year ago.

Wilson had a better record (7-8), and threw more touchdowns (26) and less picks (8). He also had a higher completion percentage (66.4) and a higher passer rating (98.0) than last season.

Wilson wasn't benched for his performance on the field. Details surfaced that the Broncos approached him to take a pay cut next season and to adjust his contract, which Wilson was reluctant to do. As a result, he was benched for the Broncos' remaining two games.

Today, Broncos general manager George Paton said that he did approach Wilson during the team's bye week to adjust his contract.

"During the bye week, I did reach out in a good faith and creative attempt to adjust his contract. We couldn't get a deal done."

Paton then said that head coach Sean Payton decided to bench Wilson in Week 17 and that he had nothing to do with the decision.

"This was completely independent to the conversations I had with his agent."

Paton then said that he wouldn't close the door on Wilson returning to the team in 2024.

Payton told Wilson earlier this week that a final decision on Wilson's future with the team has yet to be made.

“I spent half an hour with Russ yesterday and I told him, ‘Look, I don’t think it’s going to be a long, drawn out process but it hasn’t been decided relative to what our plans are.”

Who will Russell Wilson play for in 2024?

Russell Wilson during Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

It seems like a break-up waiting to happen between Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Maybe the two sides work things out in the off-season and he remains their quarterback in 2024.

It also seems like there is a growing sense that he won't be the Broncos' signal-caller in 2024. If Denver makes him available via trade, some teams should and probably will be interested in him.

The Atlanta Falcons seem like the most likely team to inquire about Russell Wilson as they haven't found their franchise quarterback since Matt Ryan departed.

The Washington Commanders could move on from Sam Howell under new leadership and could take a chance on Wilson.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a QB dilemma of their own, as Mason Rudolph recently earned the starting spot over Kenny Pickett, but the Steelers aren't sure he's their long-term franchise quarterback.

