Broncos GM makes feelings clear on drafting RB amid Omarion Hampton rumors

Omarion Hampton has been touted as one of the top running backs in this year's NFL draft. The North Carolina star is projected as a first-round pick, with some rumors suggesting that Hampton could join the Denver Broncos.

Ad

On Monday, Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed that his team will be looking to draft a running back this year.

"It's a strong class," Paton said about this year's RBs in the draft. "And there's different flavors throughout the draft. I think you can get a good back in the second round all the way down to the sixth round. That's how it is, and there's just so many of them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You have the 1st and 2nd down power backs, the change of pace [guys], the 3rd down. Not as many three down backs, but you know, its a good class and we'll get a back."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Broncos are aiming to build their franchise around Bo Nix, who led the team to a playoff appearance in his rookie season last year. It was the first time that Denver made the postseason since the 2015 season.

A top running back in this year's draft could relieve the pressure on Nix, and add more dynamism to Denver's offense. The Broncos are linked with Hampton this year, but it remains to be seen whether the RB will remain on the board until their No. 20 pick.

Ad

Omarion Hampton impressed teams at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton - Source: Imagn

Omarion Hampton impressed with his athleticism at this year's NFL Combine. He completed his 40-yard dash in 4.46 seconds and also did a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. He recorded a 38-inch vertical jump as well.

Ad

Hampton is entering the draft on the back of a stellar final year at North Carolina. He recorded 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries, and added 373 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions across 12 games.

While some feel that Hampton could be a top-10 pick, it remains to be seen whether the Broncos will have an opportunity to select him in the first round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.