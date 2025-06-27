"Broncos are going to be a major issue": NFL Analyst sends warning to AFC West after Dre Greenlaw's move to Denver

The Denver Broncos were one of the most exciting stories of the 2024 NFL season. After having a sub .500 record in 2023 (8-9), the Broncos, led by rookie QB Bo Nix, qualified for the playoffs in 2024 after finishing the regular season with a record of 10-7.

Although the club did lose to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round of the postseason, expectations and excitement are once again building in the Mile High city. NFL analyst Marcus Spears is one of the individuals who thinks that Denver can be a top team in 2025.

While some people are focusing on the talent and new additions of the offensive unit that now features Bo Nix, RJ Harvey, and Evan Engram, Spears detailed how the defense will be a problem for opposing teams this year.

"The Broncos are going to be a major issue for people when they start trying to either run and pass... If you have a significant weakness in one it doesn't allow you to be a really good defense, but you got two teams up there that can flat out get after it, and the Dre Greenlaw move to me, who I think, barring none injury, would be in the conversation for the best linebacker in the NFL. I think that's going to take them to another level, and the level of physicality." Spears said.

Who have the Denver Broncos added on the defensive side of the ball?

In 2024, Denver had one of the best defensive units in the National Football League. The defense averaged only 18.3 points against per game, a value that ranked No. 3 in the entire league.

This offseason, the team has added some key pieces to their defensive unit. In free agency, the Broncos added star LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga, both players who can drastically improve the depth of the Denver defense. Furthermore, the club used their first round, No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Texas Longhorns cornerback Jahdae Barron.

As a result, with a clear emphasis on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, Denver expects to remain one of the best defenses in football in 2025 and be a unit that Spears believes other team's should be afraid of.

