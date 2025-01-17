The career of Deshaun Watson with the Cleveland Browns has been nothing short of a disappointment. With a fully guaranteed contract and three underwhelming years, the Browns have to be extremely disappointed with the returns of the trade with the Houston Texans.

For legendary tight end Shannon Sharpe, however, this is not a salvageable situation anymore. The quarterback suffered a second torn Achilles midway through his recovery, and a new report states that his teammates felt relieved when he was not the starter anymore.

Sharpe has a quick advice to Watson: just retire.

It's not working and it's too late to turn back now. Even if you put him in the system, I just believe there's too much damage that has been done to his body. Second Achilles. He's gonna miss 25. In the last three, four years, the man might have played an entire season. That's if you put the games together, he might have played. So what was that? In 21 he didn't play. 22, he missed the part of the game. 23, he missed the large chunk, and he damn near missed all 24. So remember, in 21 he didn't play at all. You can't get anything out by not playing. I don't care that he preserved his body, his body needs to go through that. Your body needs to drop back. Your body needs to feel these guys. I just think the best thing for Deshaun, and I hate to say this, I think it's just time for them to part ways. He's never going to be what he was in Houston.

Why Watson's new Achilles injury might help the Cleveland Browns

In the 2026 salary cap, the team with less space available is the Cleveland Browns, all due to Watson's hefty salary in the final year of his deal. However, with his injury, they could get a big relief with a loophole that NFL teams have been exploring.

Almost all of his base salary of $46M has been bought by insurance, and when he misses games during the season, Cleveland receives this money back into the following year's cap space. The expectation is that he'll miss most (if not all) of the 2025 season with his second Achilles injury, so the Browns will recover this money in the salary cap due to insurance.

