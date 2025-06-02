Broncos HC Sean Payton gets real on plans for RB Audric Estime after disappointing debut year

The Denver Broncos had high hopes for Audric Estime when they took him in the fifth round in 2024. However, the running back struggled to live up to expectations in his rookie season.

On Monday, Broncos coach Sean Payton discussed his plans for Estime in the 2025 season, suggesting that the RB will get more reps to prove his worth.

“Just running style and his physicality, the things that got him drafted," Payton said, via 32BeatWriters. "The things that we saw. (It was) a little bit harder for him last year, for a handful of these guys. I don’t want to say the grade was incomplete, but they just didn’t have enough [touches]. He’s a back that requires enough touches. He’s going to get those opportunities.”

Estime posted 310 yards and two touchdowns on 76 carries across 13 regular-season games (one start), and he also recorded 27 yards on five receptions with two fumbles.

Estime played his entire three-year college career at Notre Dame before going pro. He produced 1,341 yards and 18 rushing scores in his final year with the Fighting Irish, which sparked interest from the Broncos.

Denver's offense ranked 16th in rushing attacks in 2024, with Javonte Williams leading the team with 513 yards. After he moved on to join the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, there could be more opportunities for one of their running backs to step up and make the backfield his own.

Audric Estime will face competition for Broncos' RB2 role from Jaleel McLaughlin

Denver Broncos RB Audric Estime

The Denver Broncos are reportedly planning to use rookie RJ Harvey as their RB1 for the 2025 season. This means that Audric Estime will face competition from Jaleel McLaughlin for the RB2 role.

Denver signed McLaughlin as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He posted 493 yards and a touchdown on 113 carries, along with 76 yards on 24 receptions last season.

The Broncos made it to the playoffs after posting a 10-7 record in the regular season; however, they crashed out of the postseason with a 31-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

