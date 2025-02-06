Broncos HC Sean Payton spent $1,900 for Chiefs receivers' dinner in New Orleans

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he picked up the tab for the Kansas City Chiefs receivers' dinner in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as Kansas City is looking to three-peat. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Kansas City's receivers went out for dinner when Payton saw them and decided to pick up their tab.

"Last night we had dinner," Sean Payton said to Kay Adams. "And when, you see, the Chiefs receivers were at dinner. I was jealous for them, I went over, we chatted, we laughed. I thought how exciting it is to be at a position dinner. They were just eating, they practiced today. I thought I needed to buy them this dinner.

"So, I said, 'Andy should've given you his credit card.' When our players went out to eat in Miami, I remember giving Brees the credit card and said, 'Don't do too much damage. He stopped at $10,000.' I had to peak over, it was just the receivers. I bought the receivers dinner."

When asked how much it cost, Payton revealed the price.

"It wasn't bad, $1,900, including mine," Payton added.

It was a nice move from Payton to pay for the receivers' dinner despite the Chiefs being division rivals of him and the Broncos.

Sean Payton reveals what the Broncos are missing in order to catch the Chiefs

The Denver Broncos made the playoffs this past season as rookie quarterback Bo Nix led the charge.

It was a successful season for Denver, but Payton said the team is still missing something in order to catch the Chiefs.

"A joker can be a tight end or a running back that has exceptional [receiving ability]. We were spoiled here (in New Orleans) when you think about it," Sean Payton told Adams, via SI. "We had Reggie Bush, we had Jimmy Graham, Jeremy Shockey, Darren Sproles, Alvin Kamara.

"Those are interior, either tight ends or running backs, that they have to be elite receivers that can play tight end or running back. And then you get the matchups. We had quite a few of them here (in New Orleans) because you are getting two-high defense and you have to work the inside."

The Broncos went 10-7 this past season, and running back is a big need for them heading into the offseason.

