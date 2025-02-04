Broncos insider believes DC Vance Joseph’s successor is already on the team

Vance Joseph's story since 2017 is one of the most unique for a coach in recent memory. The Denver Broncos defensive coordinator was the team's head coach for two seasons. After losing the job and being forced to work as a defensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, Joseph returned to Denver under Sean Payton.

During this coaching hire cycle, Joseph saw a limited but notable amount of interest in departing Denver to be a coach elsewhere. Unless something unexpected happens with the New Orleans Saints, Joseph will be with the team for 2025 in the same role. However, if he were to depart, Broncos insider Andrew Mason exclusively told Sportskeeda that Joseph's successor might already be on the team.

"Keeping Jim Leonard is a huge thing on the defensive side as well," Mason said during the Senior Bowl. "Some teams were interested in him as a coordinator. He's a pass game coordinator, but he's not the defensive coordinator.

"If Vance Joseph does move on at some point and get another bite at the head coaching apple, Jim Leonhard is a very logical person to step in as defensive coordinator, a successful coordinator at the University of Wisconsin."

Leonhard played for the Denver Broncos during the Peyton Manning era as a safety. He also played for the Bills, Jets and Browns. He went on to coach for nearly a decade, spending most of that time in college football, per Broncos media.

Leonhard returned to Denver in 2024 to work as a pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Exploring where Vance Joseph could have ended up this hiring cycle

Vance Joseph at Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn

Vance Joseph is on track to return to coach the likes of Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto and their teammates. However, there was a possibility that the Broncos defensive coordinator could have landed with two other teams.

Joseph was interviewed by the Las Vegas Raiders for their coaching position, according to CBS Sports. However, Pete Carroll ended up getting the job. He also interviewed with the New York Jets but Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was hired.

Both teams are in the AFC, suggesting that if Joseph were to depart, he would leave to join an AFC team. With 31 other teams, several potential opportunities could arise in the future. If they do, it appears the Denver Broncos are covered.

