Broncos insider calls for major changes to Super Bowl halftime show (Exclusive)

The Denver Broncos haven't been to the Super Bowl since the end of the 2015 season, but that hasn't stopped reporters from making the trek out to the Big Game this week.

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda at the 2024 Super Bowl Radio Row, Broncos reporter Ryan Koenigsberg delivered critiques about the music talent at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. He also called for a shortening of the halftime break for the benefit of the players.

"Super Bowl 50 had Beyonce. That was pretty tough to beat. Obviously, there have been some legendary ones before that. But I'm not, by any means a hater, but I'm not a huge Usher guy."

He went on to explain why he would want to shorten the halftime:

"I think it's really tough for the players to go from a 12-minute halftime on a normal week, and then all of a sudden you go into a 30-minute halftime [in the championship game]. I think that that's tough. I would if I could push back on that and say that you got to keep it at least 15."

Broncos race to deliver Super Bowl performance before Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at 66th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

With the Denver Broncos' biggest rival in the Super Bowl, the team has a sense of urgency to get back to the Big Game as soon as possible. However, they might be locked in a race with Taylor Swift to see who will have a Super Bowl performance first.

Speaking in an exclusive conversation with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the NFL analyst called a Swift halftime show "inevitable." Fans also have braced themselves in droves for such a result after the pop superstar took over the league this season as arguably the biggest storyline of the season.

For the Broncos to beat Swift, they'll need to jump headfirst into the offseason with a clear answer to the beating heart of the offense: Russell Wilson. Wilson was benched as the final major plot point of the 2023 season by head coach Sean Payton.

Payton and general manager George Paton are currently seemingly considering just how hard to go in the NFL Draft. Some fans are hoping for a miracle in the team getting Caleb Williams, but many expect the team to end up with a lower-ranked prospect. That said, some fans are calling for the team to either get a bridge quarterback or settle for paying Russell Wilson to be a premium bridge.

Will Denver fully commit to hitting the reset button as Patrick Mahomes takes Tom Brady's empty throne at the top of the AFC?

