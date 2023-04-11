Broncos insider goes viral after scandalously admitting to being 'a piece of s**t' for sexting ex-GF while in a relationship

Denver Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright tweeted details that are better discussed in private.

While he has since deleted the viral thread, @NFLNotify was able to save screenshots of his admission. The corresponding text summarizes Allbright’s story:

“TRENDING: Self-proclaimed #Broncos Insider Benjamin Allbright appears to have accidentally posted his diary entry to Twitter. Allbright explains how he sexted his ex-GF while his current GF at the time was dealing with the trauma of being abandoned with the kids from her ex.”

Based on the photos, Benjamin Allbright started the bizarre thread on April 6. He began by saying:

“I’ve been a bad friend, I’ve been a bad partner. I cheated on my partner. Not physically, but emotionally. Which is worse, to many. No one asked me to type this, and it is me typing it. I royally messed up.”

He went on to tell the story, wherein he had confrontations with his current partner, stemming from their different love language. He and his partner quickly went into a relationship, and she also became Allbright’s No. 1 supporter when things got rough career-wise.

Instead of discussing things with his partner, Allbright contacted his ex-girlfriend, which led to sexting. He admitted:

“YEP. I am that piece of sh*t. Happened 4 or 5 times over a six-month period.”

Allbright ended the thread by saying:

“I’d spend the rest of my life trying to make it up to them. But I think we all know with the unforgivable comes not being forgiven. She may see this. She may not. This isn’t my love letter or Hail Mary.

“It’s my accountability to the world for being a pretty crummy person and warning everyone else to not be stupid. If you find your person, don’t lie to them. Don’t cheat on them. Open up while you can.”

Allbright is a host and reporter for the Broncos flagship station KOA Colorado 94.1 FM and 850 AM. According to Front Office Sports’ Joe Londergan, he graduated from the University of Arkansas with degrees in English Literature, United States histor, and Statistics. He also had stints with Bleacher Report and CBS Sports.

He has over 165,000 Twitter followers. The only original tweets left on his account from April 6 were his joining Spoutible and his interview with former Broncos general manager Ted Sundquist.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright gets response from alleged ex-girlfriend

The drama added another chapter as a certain Jessica Maxwell responded to Allbright’s revelation.

Spider Jerusalem @Jorjorwel42 So it turns out that @AllbrightNFL is a huge piece of trash. Sucks that this garbage human went on here and aired all of the dirty laundry of him cheating on @JessicaMaxwell then threatened her for confirming it and calling him out. I hope she buries him. So it turns out that @AllbrightNFL is a huge piece of trash. Sucks that this garbage human went on here and aired all of the dirty laundry of him cheating on @JessicaMaxwell then threatened her for confirming it and calling him out. I hope she buries him. https://t.co/wv9wsCTkdd

The screengrabs revealed that Maxwell replied:

“When your ex posts your trauma on social?!? Tell me how much more of a piece of sh*t you can be @AllbrightNFL.”

She also revealed that Benjamin Allbright owed him $40,000 over the last six months. Maxwell also claimed that Allbright threatened to defer payments if she did not delete her tweets.

Maxwell’s Twitter bio says that she's a choreographer and teacher at the Michelle Latimer Dance Academy in Centennial, Colorado. Her tweets are already protected, and she has to approve follow requests.

