Broncos insider names most likely player to be playing last game with Chiefs or 49ers

Every 49ers and Chiefs player will be playing their final game of the season on Sunday. However, one player could be donning their team's colors for the last time. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda in Las Vegas, Broncos insider Ryan Koenigsberg named the most likely player to be on the way out following the Big Game. Here's how he put it:

"I got one for you. Kadarius Toney."

Toney was brought aboard to help fill a Tyreek Hill-sized gap on the roster. When he was traded, fans assumed that the team would be able to fix the wide receiver's reported controversial behavior and get a massive return on investment. Instead, it appears the New York Giants may have won the trade.

In two seasons of action, the wide receiver has netted three receiving touchdowns, 41 catches and just 340 yards. Instead of sliding into the Tyreek Hill role at the top of the depth chart, he now sits as a third-string receiver at best and some would argue he's been the fifth-best on the team.

Chiefs weigh options with Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney at New York Giants v Tennessee Titans

As it stands, the wide receiver is set to have the biggest base salary of his career in 2024 at about $2.5 million. Toney carries a dead cap hit of the same number, so the team will be paying the same amount no matter what. If the team elects to keep him around through 2024, they have a club option to extend him through 2025.

Of course, many would argue that based on his production, the receiver is playing on borrowed time. Still, based on the fact the team wouldn't save money by cutting him, letting him try out for the team in August might be the best-case scenario for the receiver.

Still, the former New York Giants wide receiver hinges on having a massively successful run with the Chiefs in a certain context. In two years with the team, he will have played in two Super Bowls, winning at least one. Production aside, those two rings would outnumber the majority of players in the league.

Kadarius Toney already has one Super Bowl ring. Will the Chiefs wide receiver get his second in what could be his final game in red?