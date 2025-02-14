Broncos legend calls out Travis Kelce's 'garbage' effort during Super Bowl LIX

Mark Schlereth is not happy with Travis Kelce. The three-time Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos called out Kansas City Chiefs tight end for his ‘garbage’ performance in Super Bowl LIX.

“He was absolute garbage in that game.” [16:48]

The former offensive lineman turned media analyst referred to a specific play in the third quarter where it appeared Kelce gave up on the play.

“There’s a clip of him just standing around while Patrick Mahomes is scrambling and getting hit.”

The Chiefs were trailing 27-0 in the third quarter when the play that Schlereth referenced happened. Mahomes was once again chased out of the pocket by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce was an eligible receiver on the play. Once he saw Mahomes scrambling the other way and a flag thrown by the referee, he stopped running his route and even threw his hands up in frustration.

Schlereth added that even if there was a flag against the Chiefs, the players should still play to the whistle as the other team still has the option to decline the penalty.

"And Chiefs fans kill me. They defend him, saying, 'Oh, he saw the flag, that’s why he stopped!' Really? He stood there for four seconds before the flag was even thrown. And let’s say it was a holding call — if Mahomes fumbled and the Eagles recovered, could they not decline the penalty?"

The play was eventually called back for offensive holding, in yet another frustrating Chiefs drive. Kelce finished the game with four receptions for 39 yards, his lowest yards total in the five Super Bowls he has played in.

Travis Kelce contemplates retirement following Super Bowl LIX

Mark Schlereth also openly questioned Kelce’s level of motivation during the game. Since the Super Bowl, Kelce has admitted that he is contemplating retirement. Schlereth did not hold back in his comments.

"Travis Kelce said on 'New Heights' that he has to think about his future. He says if he comes back, he has to be fully motivated. Dude, you weren’t motivated in the Super Bowl."

The retired offensive lineman's comments could sting Kelce as he reviews his performance and contemplates his future. With the Super Bowl and the chances of a Chiefs three-peat now over, Travis Kelce will take the time off during the offseason to decide if he wants to continue playing.

