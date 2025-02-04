Broncos legend cautions NFL GMs against cheaping out to trade for Myles Garrett

One of the most dominant and best players in the NFL became available for trade on Monday when Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett announced he requested a trade from the team.

After spending eight seasons with the Browns and appearing in just two postseasons, Garrett cited the goal of winning a Super Bowl as his main reason for requesting a trade. If a trade does happen, the Browns will likely receive a very big deal.

Former NFL offensive lineman Mark Schlereth suggested teams be aggressive in their pursuit of Garrett. He thinks a team should definitely give up two-plus first-round picks in return for Garrett if they have to.

Schlereth said via Breakfast Ball:

"I don’t care if you have to give two first-round picks for Myles Garrett because he’s that dominant a defensive player. You look at his last four years. You’re talking about 60 total sacks in the last four years. That’s an incredible number."

Garrett's been named to the Pro Bowl six times, is a six-time All-Pro, a Defensive Player of the Year, and has over 100 career sacks. He's one of the best defensive players in the NFL currently.

Myles Garrett potential trade compared to Khalil Mack Bears trade in 2018

Khalil Mack during Chicago Bears v Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Among the last times one of the best defensive players in the NFL got traded was when the Oakland Raiders traded Khalil Mack in 2018.

The Raiders traded Mack, a 2020 second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in return for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 third-round pick, and a 2019 sixth-round pick.

Schlereth mentioned that a team should give up two-plus first-round picks for Garrett. However, The Athletic's Dianna Russini tweeted Monday that while the Browns will get more than a first-round pick for Myles Garrett, it may not be more than two first-round picks.

She tweeted:

“Probably a 1+. Can’t wait for the “It will be 3 1s” crowd. Not happening. 1 and a 2. 1 and 2 3s. Throw a player in there.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds as Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said just a week ago that the team envisions Garrett retiring as a Brown.

Myles Garrett could threaten to hold out if the team doesn't want to trade him, but with the offseason not even here yet, it's one of the biggest storylines in all of football.

