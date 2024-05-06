Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe skewers Kendrick Lamar's 'pedo' diss at Drake

Shannon Sharpe is wading into the seemingly never-ending beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. What began as a bit of a cold war, possibly a decade ago, has morphed into the premier conflict in the music industry today. It has Sharpe's attention, but he's not cool with everything that has gone down.

Lamar's recent tracks have accused Drake of acting inappropriately with minors. These are accusations that are not entirely new, but they are coming from a very high-profile individual this time.

That didn't sit well with the former Denver Broncos legend. He said to Chad Ochocinco:

“I can wear a lot of different hats but when you start putting that pedo, that jacket, you start putting that other stuff bro, that don’t fit me," Sharpe said. "Here’s the thing, even though it’s a rap beef or a diss or whatever, you know some people are gonna believe that now."

The NFL Hall of Famer said it didn't matter whether or not Drake responded to these claims, which he did late Sunday evening. Sharpe believes that just leveling such an accusation can convince people.

"I don’t respond," he added. "Well, he didn’t respond so it must be true. So how do I win? If Drake doesn’t respond back, if it weren’t true, he’d have said it.”

Drake did deny the allegations that Sharpe is referring to on his latest track, The Heart Part 6. It was dropped on YouTube on May 5.

Shannon Sharpe addresses controversial Drake allegations

Whether or not Drake has acted inappropriately towards young women, as Kendrick Lamar has claimed, doesn't matter to Shannon Sharpe. Presently, everything these two rappers have said is strictly alleged.

Shannon Sharpe discussed the rap beef

From Sharpe's perspective, that's not something he'd want to engage in if he were Lamar.

“I ain’t willing to impune someone’s name on an allegation because I understand sometimes just a mere mention of impropriety is enough to change people’s perception of said individual," Sharpe said. "So why would I want to be a part of that?”

Just saying that someone has done something wrong can permanently alter their perception, so making an allegation without hard evidence is dangerous, according to Shannon Sharpe.

