Broncos-Lions weather report: What's in store for Week 15 Saturday Night Football?

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions face off in a crunch Week 15 game on Saturday with a lot on the line. Both teams are on track to make the postseason and have played well in the last couple of weeks.

Sean Payton and the Broncos shook off a rough start to the season and are one of the in-form teams in the league. Payton has Russell Wilson playing like his peak Seattle Seahawks days. The Broncos are tough to beat whenever Russ gets to cooking.

As for the Detroit Lions, Dan Campbell is getting Coach of the Year Award shout-outs for a reason. The offensive guru has made the Lions stadium a fortress, with the likes of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs proving to be a handful for opposing defenses.

What is the weather like in Detroit, Michigan, on Saturday?

According to KDVR, Sunday's weather in Detroit, Michigan, should be conducive enough for a football game, with a high of around 45 degrees and partially cloudy skies. That should work fine for the Lions vs. Broncos matchup, as Ford Field is a domed stadium.

That contrasts with Denver, where the temperature will be warmer than usual in the afternoon, with a high in the upper 50s. Things should cool significantly by kickoff, though, typically two hours after sunset.

Broncos vs Lions history: Last five matchups

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions have faced each other 14 times, with the Broncos winning nine times and losing five. However, the rivalry has been closer in recent years, as the Broncos lead 3-2 in their last five matchups.

Here's a rundown of the results from those games.

1. The Broncos beat the Lions 38-10 at home on 12/12/2021.

2. The Broncos beat the Lions 27-17 at home on 12/22/2019.

3. The Broncos beat the Lions 24-12 on the road on 09/27/2015.

4. The Lions beat the Broncos on the road 45-10 on 10/30/2011.

5. The Lions beat the Broncos at home 44-7 on 11/04/2007.

Week 15 SNF: How to watch Broncos vs Lions live?

The Detroit Lions haven't beaten the Denver Broncos since Sept. 2015, but that shouldn't discourage Dan Campbell's team when they host Sean Payton's team on Saturday.

The Lions will look to return tto the win column after an embarrassing 28-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Nothing went right for the Lions that day, but they could remedy the situation by outclassing the Broncos.

As for the Broncos, they didn't have any issues in Week 14, dispatching the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7 in SoFi on Sunday Night Football. Russell Wilson was excellent, throwing for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

The Lions will need to ground his efforts if they wish to leave Week 15 with a win.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

TV: NFL Network

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

When: Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. ET