Broncos make decision on trading Courtland Sutton amid rumors of Steelers and Rams' interest: Report

The Denver Broncos were thought to be shopping reciever Courtland Sutton this offseason as Sean Payton looks to build the team his way.

Several teams were thought to be interested in the reciever's services, but what it would take to get him in the building was unknown. Needing a trade to happen, 9news' Mike Klis has responded to an account saying that a big name Broncos receiver's trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers is almost done.

However, Klis claimed that the reciever isn't Sutton. He wrote:

"It's not Courtland. No plans to trade him. As Paton and Payton let Broncoland know in recent weeks, Sutton is in good standing."

So there you have it. Sutton will seemingly remain a Bronco, and the hulking reciever is in the good graces of the Denver Heirachy.

While you can never say never in the NFL as things change all the time, Klis seems confident that Courtland Sutton isn't going anywhere and is an important member of the offense that will look to bounce back after back-to-back poor seasons with Russell Wilson.

WR Courtland Sutton staying a Bronco

While last season was trying for a host of reasons for the Broncos, Sutton was a shining light. He led the team in yards (772), touchdowns (10), receptions (59), targets (90) and yards per game (48.3). All the while, the offense stuttered and spluttered under the guidance of Wilson.

But now, with Wilson in Pittsburgh, the Broncos will look to put that horror trade in the rearview mirror and will be hoping that Courtland Sutton can be part of the reason why Denver starts playing better football.

With Jerry Jeudy now with the Cleveland Browns, perhaps even more will be placed on Sutton's plate in 2024. Jeudy was Sutton's partner in crime, and with his production now needing to be replaced, more pressure will be on Sutton to take his game to the next level.

Additionally, with Judy no longer in Denver, perhaps that played a part in Courtland Sutton being off limits in trade discussions as Payton didn't want to lose his top two receivers in one offseason.

Either way, Sutton is a Bronco, and going by Klis' post, he will be for the foreseeable future.