Broncos part-owner Lewis Hamilton watches over Russell Wilson and team's demolition of Chargers from So-Fi stadium

On Sunday, the Denver Broncos routed the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7. Quarterback Russell Wilson performed decently, throwing for two touchdowns against an interception; but it was the defense that shone, repeatedly denying the hosts on fourth down.

One of the happy spectators was seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, who also happens to own a minority stake in the team. He went to Instagram to chronicle himself wearing a Broncos jersey to SoFi Stadium:

Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto still faces uncertain status ahead of game vs Lions

One Bronco who was unable to complete the game was linebacker Nik Bonitto. He hurt his knee during the first quarter, and with a shortened rest period before they face the Detroit Lions, the team report listed him as "did not practice" in its injury report on Tuesday:

And speaking to reporters, head coach Sean Payton had a concerning message:

“I’ll keep you posted. I’ve never talked to you about injuries after a game. I’ll keep you posted, though.”

Bonitto has been the Broncos' leading defender, with seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss to his credit. If his injury proves too much, one of Ronnie Perkins and Thomas Incoom is next up the hierarchy.

Saints reunion headlines Broncos-Lions matchup

When the Denver Broncos visit the Detroit Lions, it might be considered a massive reunion involving many of Sean Payton's former personnel.

The cast is headlined by Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was the former Super Bowl winner's primary assistant back at the New Orleans Saints. His defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was that team's former secondary coach, while linebacker Alex Anzalone began his NFL career in the Big Easy.

If the former tight end is to be believed, Payton's shadow looms large over the game. And speaking to reporters after Monday practice, Campbell said:

"We better be on our stuff because he’s going to come here to try to embarrass us. That’s what it means. So that’s our motivation. All we’ve got to do is find a way to win and we’re going to have to be at our best, and we will be at our best."

The game can be seen on the NFL Network on Saturday beginning at 8:15 PM ET.