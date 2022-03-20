"You get hyped" - Broncos player recalls the moment he saw Russell Wilson trade revealed on TV 

The announcement of Russell Wilson coming to the Denver Broncos brought excitement all across the league, but of course, especially from Bronco fans and players.

Before the Wilson trade, many Bronco fans and players thought they were about to land Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, of course, announced he would be back with the Green Bay Packers, which opened the door for Wilson.

It was a shift in emotion from disappointment to excitement in knowing that Russell Wilson would be the Broncos' quarterback.

Jerry Jeudy⁴ @jerryjeudy I can’t wait it’s about to be so different I can’t wait it’s about to be so different 💯

Former Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris, who got the message via his TV, was full of excitement after learning about Wilson. A few moments later, he learned that he had been traded to the Seahawks.

He said this about the Wilson trade:

Broncos Wire @TheBroncosWire Shelby Harris was excited when he saw on a TV at the #Broncos ' facility that the team was trading for Russell Wilson. Then he looked down at his phone and saw a call from George Paton. broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/19/den… Shelby Harris was excited when he saw on a TV at the #Broncos' facility that the team was trading for Russell Wilson. Then he looked down at his phone and saw a call from George Paton. broncoswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/19/den…

“First thing that happens is, it pops up on TV: ‘Broncos trade for Russell Wilson,'” Harris said. “The craziest thing is you get hype — like, ‘Oh, yes! Oh, they just traded for him!’ Then I looked down at my phone and I’m getting a call from George Paton.”

Not exactly the way you want to find out that your career is over in Denver, but this is a business. Harris later said he didn't want to uproot his family from Denver, especially his daughter, who will be a freshman in high school. He will just live in Seattle during the season.

What the Russell Wilson trade means for the Broncos?

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson brings a Super Bowl ring and much-needed experience to the Broncos.

The Broncos weren't that far away from making the playoffs last year. They were just lacking a good quarterback, and they finally have that in Wilson.

Before Wilson came to Denver, he talked to former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning to ask him what life was like for him in Denver and the pros and cons of playing there.

“I wanted to make sure that, ‘Hey, what went well? What didn’t go so well? What did you learn? What did you learn about yourself as a player?'” Wilson recalled. “I think Peyton is one of the best minds in the game and one of the best throwers in the game. From going through that experience of being in Indy a place that he was at for almost 16-plus years, or whatever it was, to come here. It’s a big decision.”

The last time the Broncos made a huge decision like this, they won another Super Bowl under Manning. Like Manning, WIlson may be just the piece the Broncos need to lift another Lombardi Trophy.

