Broncos could pry 1,000-yard+ rusher from Cowboys in free agency, claims ESPN analyst

NFL analyst Ben Solak thinks the Denver Broncos could look at free agent running back Rico Dowdle this offseason. The running back rushed for 1,079 yards in 2024 for the Dallas Cowboys and looks set to cash in this offseason. Dowdle spent five seasons with the Cowboys, and set career highs in rush attempts and yards last season.

Solak believes that Dowdle would be one of two running backs that Denver will look at.

“The Broncos could try to pry Rico Dowdle out of Dallas,” Solak said via ESPN.

Another running back Solak believes the Broncos would consider as they look to upgrade the position is the Vikings’ Aaron Jones.

“Aaron Jones, should he become available, is an ideal fit on a front-loaded three-year deal,” Solak added.

Jones spent one season with the Minnesota Vikings after seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He had a career resurgence, rushing for a career-high 1,138 yards.

According to Ben Solak, the Denver Broncos are expected to address their running back roster this offseason.

"Denver will start to elevate their offense at running back, where their rotation has been lacking a reliable grinder who can handle 15-plus touches per game," Solak added.

The team had Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin, Tyler Badie, and Audric Estime in their backfield last season. Williams topped the stat sheet with just 513 yards rushing in the 2024 regular season. They would need to find better production from their running backs to support second-year quarterback Bo Nix.

ESPN analyst references a need for “Joker” as the biggest offseason priority for the Broncos

ESPN reporter Jeff Legwold mentioned that the Broncos' biggest offseason priority is to find a weapon on offense. More than just finding a running back, coach Sean Payton is looking for a “Joker”-type of player to complement his offense.

"Find the 'joker,'" Legwold wrote. "In coach Sean Payton's best offenses in New Orleans, he had what he called a "joker'' in the offense, which was often a running back who offered versatility in the passing and run game with their ability to line up all over the formation.

"Alvin Kamara, Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles filled the role for him there. He had hoped tight end Greg Dulcich would be that player in Denver, but it did not transpire and Dulcich was released earlier this season."

Both Aaron Jones and Rico Dowdle could fit this mold.

Dowdle had a career-high 39 receptions last season while Jones has accumulated 2,484 career receiving yards.

Another potential candidate for this position? Taysom Hill.

Payton may be tempted to reunite with the quarterback-turned-hybrid offensive player from his time as head coach with the New Orleans Saints. Hill has one year left on his contract and could be a potential trade target

