Broncos QB Russell Wilson left dumbfounded with Courtland Sutton's 2024 Pro Bowl snub

Russell Wilson has an issue with the 2024 Pro Bowl rosters.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has had only 770 yards from 58 catches but a career-high ten touchdowns. For comparison, five wide receivers in both conference rosters have had more than a thousand yards but fewer than ten touchdowns.

And his exclusion has baffled the quarterback, who said this on his X/Twitter:

For further context, the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill is the only AFC wide receiver to have over 1,000 yards and double-digit touchdowns.

Two more Broncos are on the roster: Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and returner Marvin Mims.

Former Broncos guard describes what aspects Jarrett Stidham has outperformed Russell Wilson in

Russell Wilson's benching for the last two games stands out as one of the more shocking moments of the 2023 season. Even amidst his struggles, the Denver Broncos still had a slim chance of reaching the playoffs; but fans never got a chance to see that notion played out, as wins by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers eliminated them in Week 16.

However, three-time Super Bowl-winning guard Mark Schlereth has an interesting theory on Wilson's replacement Jarrett Stidham, who completed 20-of-32 attempts for 224 yards and a touchdown in the team's ultimately meaningless 16-9 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Speaking on his eponymous 104.3 The FAN morning show with Mike Evans, he said the backup was better at being aware of where and how pass rushers would target him:

"I will guarantee you one thing; if Russ would have played in that game, he'd have taken seven sacks... I think he took one sack in that game. I thought Stidham operationally was much better, and then pocket awareness."

Even more impressively for Schereth, the former 2019 No. 4 pick had barely seen the field in five years of professional play, and he was already showing said elite-level awareness:

"And here's the crazy thing: The dude's started what, three games versus 12 years of starting? And he was better operationally? ...That in and of itself right there—just that aspect—the operational aspect, was much better under Stidham than it has been under Russ. Sorry."

Stidham will close the Broncos' season against his former Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox.