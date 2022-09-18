"Saturday Family Time" - Russell Wilson shares a special family tradition with Ciara and kids ahead of first home game as Broncos star

Quarterback Russell Wilson is a player who cherishes both the game of football and his family. As he prepares for his first home game as Denver Broncos quarterback, he had some special time with his family. The quarterback's wife, singer Ciara, and their three children arrived at the Broncos' practice facility for "Saturday Family Time."

He married Ciara back in July 2016 in London, England after getting engaged that March. Ciara had a son, Future Zahir, from a prior relationship with the rapper Future. In 2016 she gave birth to his first child, daughter Sienna Princess. Four years later, the Grammy award-winning singer gave birth to their son Win Harrison.

Wilson posted on Instagram, celebrating his family time on Saturday with the caption:

"Saturday Family Time. First home game tomorrow!"

The quarterback will be looking to lead the Broncos to their first win of the season. Denver came up short against Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, on Monday Night Football. He threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in the Week 1 loss to the Seahawks.

Wilson spent the first decade of his NFL career with the Seahawks, leading them to their only Super Bowl in franchise history in the 2013 season.

Russell Wilson's stats against the Houston Texans and the AFC conference in his NFL career

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

The 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year has faced their Week 2 opponent, the Houston Texans, three times in his career. He's never lost when facing the Texans, throwing for 835 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions on the way to those three victories. What's more, it will be his first time as Denver's quarterback playing against an AFC team.

In 39 career games versus AFC opponents, he's thrown for 10,364 yards, 96 touchdowns and 22 interceptions.

The Texans drew their Week 1 fixture with the Indianapolis Colts 20-20. They had an early lead which they saw disappear before an overtime struggle left both sides disappointed. The upcoming match against Denver could be a chance for them to right the ship.

Can Russell Wilson lead the Broncos to their first win of the 2022 season? We'll see how he performs in front of Broncos fans for the first time in the regular season.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far