Broncos QB Zach Wilson deals with family hardship as father faces major health scare

Denver Broncos quarterback Zach Wilson is going through a difficult time as his father, Mike Wilson, is struggling with a serious liver problem. What started as a routine checkup turned into a major health scare for the family.

Mike first found out about his liver issues during a blood test over a year ago. At first, doctors thought it was fatty liver disease but more tests showed his condition was getting worse. He is undergoing further medical checks, including a liver biopsy.

Zach’s mother, Lisa Wilson, first broke the news on Friday via a series of Instagram Stories.

"He's getting a liver biopsy. I'm just a really emotional person and it's a hard day for me," Lisa wrote.

In a follow-up story, she discussed their journey.

"We got our blood drawn at the start of our journey, maybe a year and a half a go, and he had really high liver enzymes. Everything else looked great, he looked really healthy, and he was healthier then. So they thought maybe he had fatty liver," Lisa wrote.

Lisa then shared a heartfelt message for her followers.

"Love your people heard every chance you get," Lisa wrote.

Lisa also posted photos with her husband, including one where she was beside him.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @lifeaccording2lisa)

Zach is going through a tough time in his NFL career. After getting traded to the Broncos from the New York Jets in April, the team decided not to extend his contract. He is currently a free agent and did not play in any games in 2024. Rumors are swirling that he might join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Zach Wilson's mom became popular in 2021

Broncos QB Zach Wilson’s mom, Lisa Wilson, became popular on social media during the 2021 NFL draft when he was picked second overall by the New York Jets. Many noticed her youthful appearance and lively personality, which helped her gain many followers on Instagram.

Since then, she has built a large online audience and often shares posts about health, wellness and family life.

Lisa married Mike Wilson on March 8, 1997. They have six children together: Whitney, Micah, Josh, Isaac, Sophie and Zach.

