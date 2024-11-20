Broncos QB Zach Wilson's fiancée Nicolette Dellanno attends Billie Eilish's tour in Denver

Denver Broncos' Zach Wilson is battling for a starting QB role in the upcoming game against the Green Bay Packers. Meanwhile, his fiancée, Nicolette Dellanno was seen enjoying Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft" tour stop in Denver.

She posted two short clips on her Instagram story.

Nicolette Dellano at Billie Eilish's Denver concert. (Source: Via Instagram/Nicolette Dellano)

In the first story, while Billie Eilish was passionately singing into the mic, the crowd was spotted holding up their phones to create a sea of lights. Tagging Billie Eilish, Nicolette put a red heart emoji next to the singer's name on the IG Story. In the next IG Story, Nicolette shared a sweeping view of the crowd live from the concert.

That said, Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno are newly engaged. So, it is safe to assume that the wedding bells can ring anytime soon.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno: Relationship timeline

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno met each other in mid-2022 while the NFL QB was playing with the New York Jets--the team that drafted him in 2021.

Zach and Nicolette made headlines for their relationship when the lovebirds showed up for an MLB game in March 2022.

Two years later, Wilson popped the big question to Nicolette in June 2024 at Amalfi Coast while vacationing in Italy. Interestingly, two months prior to proposing to Nicolette, Wilson was traded from the Jets to the Broncos.

Posting pictures from the day, the Denver Broncos QB took to Instagram and wrote:

"To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you."

Similarly, Nicollete reciprocated her feelings on Instagram, writing:

"Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

Nicolette Dellanno, who attended James Madison University, wears many hats.

She is a fashion designer and currently works at Morgan & Co. She is also a dancer with a dedicated TikTok account of 244,000 followers. While growing up, Nicolette also dipped her toes into a few modeling gigs for many companies, including Target.

