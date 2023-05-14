Iowa's Riley Moss is taking everything in his stride as he embarks on his NFL journey with the Denver Broncos. Taken in the third round of the NFL Draft, Moss was one of a handful of corners to be selected.

However... he is a little different. It was pointed out to him that he is the only white cornerback in the NFL. That is certainly odd, but Moss isn't fazed and didn't really know that was the case until he was told.

Moss said, via Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports:

“I didn't know I was the only white corner to be honest," Moss said. "I mean, it’s pretty crazy, but at the end of the day, if you can do the job, you can do the job and that’s what I’m here to do.”

As Moss states, if you can play the position, then you are going to be fine and he comes into a franchise that had one of the best defensive units in the entire NFL last season.

However, the offense failed to do its part as Denver missed the playoffs despite being many people's choice to be in Super Bowl contention.

Riley Moss and Broncos' defense aiming to not have to work as much in 2023

Iowa v Ohio State

Riley Moss comes into a defense that was tough to score against last season. The Broncos ranked 14th in the NFL for points against per game (21.1) and several times, they kept opposing teams to under 20 points (10 times to be exact).

While the defense was a stout unit, the offense under Russell Wilson ranked dead last for points per game (averaged just 16.9 points per game).

With Sean Payton now at the helm, it is hoped that the Denver offense that was tough to watch last season finds new life and, in turn, makes life easier for Moss and the defense.

For Riley Moss, he has the likes of Patrick Surtain II to learn the tricks of the trade from and he will no doubt be hoping to be part of what is a stellar unit.

We just hope the offense comes along for the ride too.

