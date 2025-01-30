Broncos rumors: Sean Payton eyeing $7,000,000 Pro Bowl RB to bolster run game in 2025, per NFL insider 

After a dismal 2023 season, Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos decided to cut ties with quarterback Russell Wilson and draft Bo Nix, hoping he'd be a serviceable replacement. However, the rookie exceeded all expectations. He beat out Zach Wilson to become the team's starting quarterback and helped the franchise end its seven-year wait for a winning season.

The Broncos fell at the first hurdle in the playoffs against the Buffalo Bills, but the franchise view the 2024 campaign as the start of their return to the upper echelon of NFL teams. Denver will believe that it shouldn't take them long to become serious contenders to win the Super Bowl.

One of the key areas they will aim to address is the running backs unit. They had the fifth-most potent rushing attack in the league in 2024. However, their top rusher, Javonte Williams, finished with only 513 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

ESPN analyst and NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos will eye a veteran running back who will elevate the unit, and no player fits that bill better than Aaron Jones. The 30-year-old spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal and is a free agent this offseason.

Fowler believes the Broncos will be the ideal landing spot for the veteran. In an ESPN report about the top free agents available in the summer, he wrote:

"Expect Denver to look for a versatile back to bolster Sean Payton's offense. Could Jones fit the mold despite his age? He's the kind of runner/pass catcher who just might."

They already boast a tremendous defense, led by Defensive Player of the Year award favorite Patrick Surtain II. The front office will look to leverage the fact that their starting quarterback is on his rookie deal and surround him with elite weapons who could make a telling difference.

Aaron Jones stats: How did the RB fare in Minnesota?

After an underwhelming 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Jones joined their divisional rivals Vikings, and enjoyed a career renaissance. He rushed for a career-high 1,138 yards and five touchdowns.

He was also a massive contributor in the passing game. He caught 51 passes for 408 yards and two touchdowns. This was only the second time Jones had breached the 400-receiving yard mark in his career. He set a new career-high for yards from scrimmage with 1,546.

The 30-year-old would be the perfect dual-threat running back to aide Bo Nix in the backfield. He'll likely cost more than the $7 million the Vikings paid him but he'd be a worthy investment for the Broncos.

