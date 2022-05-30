"It's a revenge tour" - Broncos star issues warning to Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The 2022 edition of the Denver Broncos looks significantly different from the team they put on the field in 2021. Despite several roster changes, the most glaring difference is the arrival of star quarterback Russell Wilson.

The former University of Wisconsin standout joins an uber-talented Broncos cast, including star edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The 2018 draft pick out of N.C. State recently spoke to Mark Kiszla of the Denver Post about wanting to take the next step in 2022.

Chubb spoke about wanting to finally vanguish the Kansas City Chiefs, who he is 0-8 against during his four years with the team.

Here's what Chubb had to say about making amends for Denver being on a 13-game losing streak to the Chiefs:

“It’s a revenge tour all year long. When you keep coming up short against a team, you get animosity for them.”

The Chiefs have won the division the last six years and the Broncos have a huge mountain to climb if they are to win the AFC West in 2022.

But the arrival of Russell Wilson made the forecast much clearer for the first time since Peyton Manning retired.

Can the Denver Broncos overtake the Chiefs to win the AFC West in 2022?

Since Denver won the Super Bowl and Peyton Manning retired at the conclusion of the 2015 NFL season, the Broncos have been searching for their next franchise quarterback.

They finally hit gold this offseason by trading for Russell Wilson, who has been to two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl XLVIII against Denver.

But will it be enough to put the team over the top and past the Kansas City Chiefs?The team is heavy on offensive talent, starting at the receiver position. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler each present a different problem for offenses. Wilson comes from a system that had DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, so he is well aware of how to use talented receivers.

Second-year running back Javonte Williams will also give Wilson the first speedy power back he's had since the days of Marshawn Lynch with the Seahawks.

On defense, Denver signed former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Randy Gregory and former San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman D.J. Jones. The pair will put pressure on opposing offensive lines to collapse the pocket.

Bradley Chubb is joined on the defense by second-year cornerback Patrick Surtain II and All-Pro safety Justin Simmons. Surtain has all the makings of a franchise player and with Simmons, they have one of the most formidable secondaries in the league today.

Stay tuned to watch the 2022 NFL season to see if Russell Wilson can finally get Denver over the hump and win the AFC West.

Beyond that...who knows what may happen.

