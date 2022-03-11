"Hackett wanted Rodgers and Peyton wanted Wilson" - Mike Florio claims Broncos were torn between two star QBs

The Denver Broncos have agreed in principle a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson. Wilson will become Denver's new franchise quarterback from 2022 onwards in one of the biggest trades in NFL history.

Other news that broke on the same day was that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had agreed to an extension to stay with the team. It was reported that it was a four-year, $200 million extension, but the back-to-back MVP has said the contract details are inaccurate, although he has agreed to stick around in Green Bay.

The host of Pro Football Talk Live, Mike Florio, believes the Broncos were torn between Wilson and Rodgers about who they wanted at quarterback. He said:

"[Nathaniel] Hackett has found a way to work with Aaron Rodgers. But we don't know how much Hackett has bent for Aaron Rodgers. And Hackett has witnessed all of the drama, all of the issues, all of the stuff. Well, look, if Rodgers was playing and he told the Broncos 'no' and they pivot to Russell Wilson, it's not an issue. But if there if there was any sense that the organization was torn and they could have had Aaron Rodgers and Hackett wanted him and Peyton wanted Russell Wilson. That's going to be something those guys have to work through."

Florio continued to say that he didn't know if Wilson was in the Broncos' Plan A in terms of a new quarterback. He said:

"We don't know that but if what they're pushing that Russell Wilson was Plan A for the organization if that's true, there is a chance Hackett was like man, the guy I know. We want to win Super Bowl sooner and later, the guy I know may be able to come in and do it even though he's only won one in his career."

Will Russell Wilson be the answer at quarterback that the Denver Broncos have been looking for?

Since Peyton Manning retired in 2016 following Denver's Super Bowl victory over the Carolina Panthers, the Broncos have yet to get back to the playoffs. They haven't been able to nail down their franchise quarterback and have used 11 different quarterbacks.

They are hoping Russell Wilson is the answer. Could he be the quarterback to elevate the team's performance and get them back into the playoffs to challenge for a Super Bowl? We will see, but it will be challenging given the quarterback firepower in the AFC West.

