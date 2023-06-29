Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy reveals state of confidence in Russell Wilson after alarming 2023 slump

Denver Broncos star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is confident in quarterback Russell Wilson's abilities in 2023.

After a disappointing 2023 season that saw Denver finish 5-12 and last place in the AFC West, Jeudy spoke highly of Wilson for this upcoming season after he had a poor 2023 campaign.

Via the Denver Broncos team site, Jeudy thinks Wilson is in for a big 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Just his mentality. Russ is a soldier," said Jeudy. "So just the way he handles his business, the way he handles situations, I just know the type of guy he is and the stuff that he can overcome. In the situations like that, that don't put no fear into a man's heart. And I know that this year, he got a big year coming ahead."

DNVR Broncos @DNVR_Broncos Jerry Jeudy thinks Russell Wilson is ready for a bounceback season Jerry Jeudy thinks Russell Wilson is ready for a bounceback season 👀 https://t.co/9q09HeRUv5

Despite a poor season, Jeudy had a career year in his third season. He set career highs in receptions (67), yards (972) and touchdowns (4) last season in 15 games played. He's looking to have an even bigger season in 2023.

The Broncos wide receiver group will feature Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, and Tim Patrick. They will be coached by Sean Payton, who the team acquired this off-season.

Exploring Russell Wilson’s completion percentage in 2022

Russell Wilson Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens

Russell Wilson had the worst season of his 11-year career last year in his first season with the Denver Broncos.

Sharp Football Analysis @SharpFBAnalysis



Completion % (60.5%)

TD rate (3.3%)

Was one of his worst seasons in yards per attempt (7.3) AND INT rate (2.3%).



Also



He finished 26th out of 33 qualifying QBs in EPA per play



Read the full article here



sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/bronc… Russell Wilson set new career lows in:Completion % (60.5%)TD rate (3.3%)Was one of his worst seasons in yards per attempt (7.3) AND INT rate (2.3%).AlsoHe finished 26th out of 33 qualifying QBs in EPA per playRead the full article here Russell Wilson set new career lows in:Completion % (60.5%)TD rate (3.3%)Was one of his worst seasons in yards per attempt (7.3) AND INT rate (2.3%).AlsoHe finished 26th out of 33 qualifying QBs in EPA per playRead the full article here ⬇️⬇️⬇️sharpfootballanalysis.com/analysis/bronc… https://t.co/3sE4PHWZRP

He went 4-11 as a starter (worst of his career) while posting a career-low 84.4 passer rating. He also set a career low in completing percentage as he only completed 60.5 per cent of passes last season.

He had the worst game of the season (completion percentage-wise) in Week 2 during the team's 16-9 victory over the Houston Texans. Wilson completed 14 out of 31 passes (45.2 per cent) for 219 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Wilson completed less than 60 per cent of his passes in seven games.

He didn't finish the season off on a good note as he completed 13 out of 24 passes (54.2 per cent.)

Wilson will look to bounce back this season with new head coach Sean Payton in his second season with Denver.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jerry Jeudy, Denverbroncos.com, and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes