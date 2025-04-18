Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton’s wife, Brea Sutton, shared a short message on Instagram Stories for Izzy Nix, wife of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Brea posted a video of Izzy catching a football and sprinting away, showing off her receiving skills. She captioned the clip:

“Put her in coach.”

Izzy later reshared the video on her own Instagram Story.

Broncos WR's wife drops 4-word message for Bo Nix's wife Izzy who shows off her receiving skills, Instagram

Nix and Izzy have been together since their college days at Auburn University, where Nix played QB and Izzy was a cheerleader. Having met in 2020, the two got engaged over a year later at Jordan-Hare Stadium, and were married in July 2022.

After the wedding, they relocated to Eugene, Oregon, where Nix transferred and played two seasons for the Oregon Ducks. He finished his college career with 61 starts and was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

The QB was the first rookie to start Week 1 for Denver since John Elway in 1983. He set several rookie records during the season, including the fewest passing yards for a quarterback with 25+ completions in a single game (138 yards) and the most rookie wins in franchise history. He also became the first rookie QB to catch a receiving TD in Broncos history.

Bo Nix and his wife Izzy spend the offseason break in Italy before returning to team activities

Bo Nix traveled to Italy this month for a family vacation, stopping in Rome and Venice, with his wife and their parents. Photos shared by Izzy on Instagram (April 9) show the group touring the Colosseum, riding boats through the canals, cycling and exploring the countryside.

The caption on her post read, “Ciao, Italia!!!!!!!!! ✨🇮🇹☕️🍝🚲💌” and featured a collection of 13 photos.

Earlier this year, Nix also joined teammates Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Mike McGlinchey on a separate trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, accompanied by their partners. Broncos head coach Sean Payton and Rams head coach Sean McVay were also present during the Cabo trip.

Nix is scheduled to return to team activities on April 21.

