"Brotha always been a lil freaky" - Josh Allen's ex-teammate fires shots at Christian Wilkins after ex-Raiders DT's "incident" with teammate

When word broke last week that Christian Wilkins would be cut by the Las Vegas Raiders, many NFL fans were taken aback. This is much so because the defensive tackle only agreed to a four-year, $110 million contract with a $82.75 million guarantee with the team before the 2024 season.The fact that the Raiders chose to cut ties with Wilkins without giving many reasons as to why, after investing heavily in him one year ago, immediately drew some suspicions from NFL fans.At first, Wilkins' exile from the Raiders was thought to be due to his inability to manage his foot injury well. But according to new, mysterious reports, Las Vegas released the 29-year-old defensive lineman because of an inside issue with a teammate.When it was revealed on Sunday that Wilkins was starting to cause problems in the locker room, former Raiders offensive tackle Jonathan Feliciano, who also played for the Buffalo Bills, did not appear surprised.&quot;Brotha always been a lil freaky,&quot; Feliciano posted on X.Many reports have used the term &quot;weird&quot; to characterize Wilkins' coordination in the Raiders' locker room. The matter, however, became much more interesting when Feliciano called the star defender &quot;always being freaky.”Although the specifics of the incident are still somewhat unclear, rumors suggest that whatever transpired between Wilkins and the unidentified teammate seems to have influenced the Raiders' decision.What did Pete Carroll say about Christian Wilkins' release?Pete Carroll commented on Christian Wilkins' release in a carefully put-together statement on Friday. However, the veteran head coach made sure not to give too much information away.&quot;We took a long time to make our decision. We watched our way through the whole thing,&quot; Carroll said. &quot;We’re keeping it really clear what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.&quot;In that interview, Carroll made no mention of Wilkins' internal issue with a teammate, but he did stress that the club needed to move on from the defender.Wilkins also reportedly refused to have a second operation on his injured foot, which may have further damaged the player-team relationship, as that prevented him from maintaining a top physical condition.Wilkins finished the 2024 season with five games played, 17 tackles, two sacks, and six quarterback hits before his injury. In the 2023 season, he recorded nine sacks while playing for the Miami Dolphins.