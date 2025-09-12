  • home icon
  • “Brother could have played on Sundays”: NFL fans react to Charlie Kirk’s showing unreal arm strength throwing football as 6-year-old video resurfaces

By Arnold
Modified Sep 12, 2025 13:05 GMT
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Addresses Turning Point USA Summit - Source: Getty
NFL fans react to Charlie Kirk’s showing unreal arm strength throwing football as 6-year-old video resurfaces - Source: Getty

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a Utah Valley University event on Wednesday. After Kirk's death, a video of him from six years ago throwing a football resurfaced on social media.

When fans caught a glimpse of Kirk's throwing ability on the football field, many were left impressed with his arm strength.

"Brother could have played on Sundays," one tweeted.

"That was legitimately impressive," another added.
"My gosh he had an arm. He just hurled 50 years so effortlessly," a third commented.

Similar reactions followed.

"Dude could sling it," one wrote.
"Nice that was a solid throw. There’s nothing better than proving people wrong who think you aren’t an athlete," another added.
"I knew him and josh Allen shared way too many similarities lol. Might be brothers," a user tweeted.
Kirk, who was 31, was speaking to a large crowd at an outdoor "Prove Me Wrong" debate at Utah Valley University when a gunman opened fire from a rooftop and shot him in the neck. Kirk held the event to invite students to challenge his political and cultural views.

US President Donald Trump also paid tribute to the late activist. Kirk's body was returned to his home state in Arizona on Thursday.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children.

NFL held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk during Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Week 2 game on Thursday Night Football

Late conservative activist Charlie Kirk - Source: Getty
The NFL held a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk before the Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders Week 2 game on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

"The NFL condemns all violence in our communities," the Packers PA announcer said. "It will take all of us to stop hate."

The Packers went on to beat the Commanders 28-17 on Thursday night, maintaining their winning start to the season.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

