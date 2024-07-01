  • NFL
  Browns analyst remarks Deshaun Watson could have 41 new teammates in 2025

Browns analyst remarks Deshaun Watson could have 41 new teammates in 2025

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Jul 01, 2024 16:06 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Rams
Browns analyst remarks Deshaun Watson could have 41 new teammates in 2025

Deshaun Watson might be locked in with the Cleveland Browns for several more years due to his one-of-a-kind, fully guaranteed contract. However, seemingly most of the Browns roster might not be around to see even next season.

In a July 1 article on Browns Wire, Browns analyst Cory Kinnan noted that the team could see a near-complete turnover before the start of 2025, including with Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb.

"Cooper and Chubb, however, are not the only players either playing out a one-year deal in 2024 or set to see their contract expire otherwise after the season. There is a long list of 41 players who, at this point, are set to hit the open market," Kinnan wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

While Watson is locked in, the majority of his roster is expected to undergo significant changes. Of course, it is unlikely that all 41 contracts will expire at the end of the season.

However, with the offseason winding down and so many transactions still to be worked out, it appears that a huge number of players will be on the move at the end of the year.

That said, the Browns technically have about eight months to whittle that number down. However, not many teams do most of their accounting work during the year. Rather, they reserve that for the offseason as they feel out what the roster will look like with no season to keep up with.

As such, the team is either set for an impressive string of new agreements in the next two months or will be faced with a massive rebuild after the season.

Deshaun Watson could have significantly reworked offense in 2025

Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks
Deshaun Watson at Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

Deshaun Watson could have a new-look offense next season. While the 2024 unit appears to be similar to 2023, 2025 could be very different.

Amari Cooper and Nick Chubb both find themselves with one year left on their deals. As such, in one season's time, there is potential for two new faces to lead the skill positions for Watson.

The Cleveland Browns traded for and extended former Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who might slide into the top starting role in 2025 if he lives up to his new deal.

At running back, there is potential for a massively reworked room with Nick Chubb, D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines entering the final season of their contracts.

Deshaun Watson isn't going anywhere, but much of his offense could be. Will the Browns allow a mass exodus to take place after 2024?

Edited by Krutik Jain
