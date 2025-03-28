Browns bring in 95-TD star QB for private workout amid Shedeur Sanders rumors: Report

Shedeur Sanders is considered by many as the quarterback who will be drafted behind Cam Ward. However, the question is where he will be drafted. Many have written off the chances of the Cleveland Browns drafting either QB with Deshaun Watson on the roster.

However, the team has not written off the possibility as it has made an effort to kick the tires on several rookies. According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot in an article for Cleveland.com on Friday, Cleveland held workouts with three QBs this week.

"In addition to the dinner with (Abdul) Carter, who might work out for some teams in April, the Browns also conducted private workouts this week three of the top quarterback prospects in the draft: Miami’s Cam Ward, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe," Cabot wrote.

The Browns may not be writing off the possibility of drafting Cam Ward should he fall. However, the arguably more intriguing nuggets are their desire to look at Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe. Both QBs are expected to be drafted on the bubble of the first and second rounds, so the Browns could be open to taking a QB even if they don't at second overall.

Dart threw for 81 touchdowns and rushed for 14 TDs in his college career at Ole Miss and USC combined throughout four seasons. Missing from their meetings was Sanders, suggesting that Cleveland might know all it needs to know or is looking in another direction.

Where Shedeur Sanders could be drafted if Browns pass on Colorado Buffaloes QB

Shedeur Sanders at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Shedeur Sanders could be drafted in any of the top spots. However, as days pass, the QB's draft stock appears to be taking a hit. Cam Ward seemingly is expected to go first overall unless something unforeseen happens which leaves Sanders to be drafted next.

If the Browns skip him, the New York Giants could select Sanders at third overall. However, they just added two known names, Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. If they skip Sanders, he could slip to sixth with the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, Pete Carroll has his hands on Geno Smith, and as a coach heading into an age 74 season, he might not be willing to build up another rookie from scratch.

That could leave Sanders dropping to seventh to join the New York Jets to compete with Justin Fields. If the Jets elect to skip him after paying Fields $40 million for over two seasons (per Spotrac), Sanders could slip further to the Pittsburgh Steelers at 21st overall.

This would be seen as a doomsday scenario on draft night in terms of the drop. Sanders will likely be drafted in the top 10 no matter what, but there isn't a 0% chance of a surprising downturn.

