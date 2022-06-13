"It was not neglected" - Browns coach claims female employees were consulted with before Deshaun Watson

Callie Brownson is the chief of staff and assistant wide receivers coach for the Cleveland Browns. She said that she and other employees were consulted before Cleveland traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson. Brownson said that she and the franchise have had conversations about Watson and she feels that they care about the opinions of the women within the organization:

“We had a lot of really healthy conversations, and I appreciated that. I definitely felt like they cared about the opinions of the women in this organization. It was not neglected; it was not overlooked. They definitely spoke to those who would be involved in the organization to see what that meant.”

Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry asserted that the franchise:

“Had a broad number of people, men and women, in the decision-making group.”

Watson's trade did not alter how Brownson feels about the team’s dedication to diversity and inclusion.

She said that the organization walks the walk when it comes to diversity and inclusion:

“It’s one thing to talk the talk as it pertains to inclusion and diversity, not just hiring, but growing within. But for me to work for an organization that walks the walk with it and is invested in it and me, it’s incredible. It makes me happy that I made the decision to come here and be here with coach Stefanski.”

Deshaun Watson and the Browns' offseason

Watson throwing at Cleveland's Offseason Workout

Cleveland traded for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and signed him to a five-year, $230 million, fully-guarateed contract. Watson is currently facing 24 civil lawsuits that have accused him of exposing himself and causing unwanted physical contact. In some cases, pressuring them or performing sexual acts on them during massages. This was during the period when Watson played for the Houston Texans.

The New York Times @nytimes Exclusive: The NFL star Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, used resources provided by the Houston Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, to make appointments with more women than previously known. nyti.ms/3axqp6g Exclusive: The NFL star Deshaun Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct during massage appointments, used resources provided by the Houston Texans, including nondisclosure agreements, to make appointments with more women than previously known. nyti.ms/3axqp6g https://t.co/kLHTo8HdrN

The attorney for the 24 plaintiffs in the lawsuits, added the Houston Texans to the modified lawsuits. Tony Buzbee, the attorney in question, will make the case that the Texans were aware of, or should have been aware of, Watson's sexual misconduct during the massage therapy sessions. Consequently, they too are responsible for what happened to the 24 women.

Per a New York Times report, the quarterback interacted with at least 66 women for massage sessions over a 17-month period, from the fall of 2019 through the spring of 2021.

We’ll see what the NFL chooses to do with the quarterback when their investigation concludes.

