Browns decline $22,117,000 fifth-year option on Kenny Pickett after signing Shedeur Sanders in 2025 NFL draft: Report

After all the drama, Shedeur Sanders may be part of the Cleveland Browns' main plans. When the Browns drafted Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, many assumed the franchise would go with Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback for Week 1, with Gabriel as backup.

Ad

The Browns picked Shedeur Sanders as the 144th pick in the fifth round, and many fans and analysts were confused about how the Colorado star would get any game time in that stacked QB room.

The Browns' quarterback depth chart currently includes five quarterbacks, including DeShaun Watson, who's suffering from an Achilles tear and is expected to miss the first few weeks of the 2025 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On April 28, 2025, it was reported that the Browns won't pick Kenny Pickett for the fifth year, worth $22.117 million.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kenny Pickett will only make $2.623 million this year, entering his final year of the rookie contract. Hours before the news, in a conversation with Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio said:

“I would assume that Pickett is gonna be out,” he said. “He gets re-traded, something, anything to clear him off the roster before Week 1. And then, they will have three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. They have to have three, ’cause if they were to release Gabriel or Sanders, any team could claim that guy on waivers.

Ad

“So they’ll keep Pickett (for) as long as they can. Maybe they’ll trade him, sooner than later, and find a camp arm.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

3x Super Bowl champ expresses uncertainty over Shedeur Sanders' future in the league

Analyst Mark Schlereth compared Shedeur Sanders' abilities to Coach Prime in a segment on today's "Fox Sports Breakfast Ball" show. His conclusion wasn't favorable to Shedeur.

"I think the big thing for me was from the talent perspective, he’s not a generational talent, like his father was a generational talent,” Schlereth said.

Ad

“Okay, so if you’re not a generational talent, you better, and I mean, you better ace the other parts, the intangible parts of the process, and by all accounts, and we heard the reports he did not ace the intangible aspect of it, the interview, the talking football, then we get into the arrogance, or the perceived arrogance, or the reported entitlement,” Schlereth added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders was the most polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, who slid out of the first four rounds, despite being projected to be a first-round pick during the 2024 college football season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.