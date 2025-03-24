Browns draft rumors: Cleveland eyeing $120,000,000 star as WR1 for Shedeur Sanders, per NFL insider

The draft strategy for the Cleveland Browns is unclear. As the team holds the second overall pick, they're likely to add a blue-chip talent to the roster and try to navigate with Deshaun Watson as their starter. However, drafting a quarterback with the second overall pick is not out of the question.

Ad

Cam Ward is the favorite to become the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, whether that's with the Tennessee Titans or the New York Giants. However, Shedeur Sanders is also considered a top quarterback prospect in this class, and he would be available at #2 for the Browns.

NFL insider John Frascella shared an interesting nugget on his Twitter account on Sunday. Frascella reported that the Browns are trying to acquire wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120,000,000 contract in 2024, from the San Francisco 49ers, potentially giving a WR1 for Shedeur Sanders to work with:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The favorite to become the second overall pick, according to betting odds, is Penn State's edge rusher Abdul Carter. Sanders is the second-most likely player to be taken. Ward is the third, but while he's considered a better prospect than Shedeur, he's unlikely to be available after the first overall pick.

John Lynch confirms the 49ers are listening to offers from Browns target Brandon Aiyuk

The general manager of the San Francisco 49ers spoke with reporters during the NFL combine in February, and he got asked about whether the wide receiver was available for a deal. This was his answer:

Ad

"That typically happens with really good players. I remember two years ago having similar conversations. You get calls and you always listen to calls. Since Kyle (Shanahan) and I have been here, we've been the No. 2 cash-spending team. In the last four years, we're the fourth-highest cash-spending team. So at some point, you have to reset a little bit, or at least recalibrate. You can't just keep pressing the pedal.

Ad

Aiyuk, who signed a contract extension that averages $30 million per year in 2024, did not impress under his new deal. He had just 374 yards and no touchdowns in seven games before going down with a season-ending injury.

Many star players left the 49ers during the offseason, including Javon Hargrave, Dre Greenlaw, Talanoa Hufanga, Deebo Samuel and Leonard Floyd. The team cleared cap space for the upcoming contract of quarterback Brock Purdy, who'll become their highest-paid player under his second contract.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.