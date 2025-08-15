"Browns are doing everything to stop Shedeur Sanders": Asante Samuel accuses Kevin Stefanski of trying to ruin QB1 spot for Coach Prime's son

The arrival of Shedeur Sanders into the NFL has very quickly divided the sports fans. Some think that the son of Deion Sanders automatically deserves a true shot at the starting quarterback role at the Cleveland Browns, while others think that Sanders has not shown enough throughout his college career to give him the role.

Asante Samuel is part of the former and gave an interesting take on events on the latest edition of the "Say what needs to be said" podcast on Friday.

"The Browns are going everything to stop Shedeur Sanders," the 4x Pro Bowler said.

Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Browns as their fifth-round pick. This ended a historic slide down the order for a player, then was widely speculated to be a first-round or even the top pick when the 2024 college football season started.

Sanders joins a quarterback room that is crowded with five other quarterbacks fighting it out for the starting role. It is widely assumed that the veteran quarterback Joe Flacco is going to be the starting quarterback.

However, this is something that will not be good news to fans of Sanders, some of whom may agree with Samuel's comments.

Sanders played in the opening preseason game against the Carolina Panthers last weekend. His actions impressed many, and his 138 yards thrown with two touchdowns show that he does have the ability to perform well.

Sanders came into the game as the fourth-string quarterback on Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's depth chart, the same spot as this week.

Kevin Stefanski on Shedeur Sanders' injury

Shedeur Sanders will not be playing in the Browns' second preseason game this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This is not due to any scheme orchestrated by Kevin Stefanski, but due to Sanders injuring his oblique during Wednesday's practice session.

About Sanders' injury, Stefanski told the media on Thursday:

"When it's a quarterback, you kind of need that muscle to throw. So, unfortunately, gonna put him down for a little bit here. We'll treat it day to day and see how it responds, but want to be smart 'cause he's a thrower, so you can't push that thing."

Anytime out due to injury during preseason does not help any player prepare for the upcoming season. In the context of the tight quarterback race that the Browns have, missing training sessions and a preseason game will do Sanders no favors.

