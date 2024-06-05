  • NFL
  • Browns fans energized by Nick Chubb's presence at OTAs following injury: "So happy he's back," "Hope he's ready"

Browns fans energized by Nick Chubb's presence at OTAs following injury: "So happy he's back," "Hope he's ready"

By Robert Gullo
Modified Jun 05, 2024 18:13 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons
Nick Chubb during Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a serious knee injury that tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After suffering the gruesome injury early on in the season, Chubb missed the remainder of the team's campaign, leaving the Browns without their top option in the backfield.

As Chubb has been recovering from the season-ending knee injury, the Browns' X page posted a photo of Chubb in minicamp, saying, "Hi Nick."

also-read-trending Trending

Seeing Chubb back on the practice field and in his Browns jersey has some fans hyped and excited for his return. A lot of them are optimistic that Chubb will bounce back big from his injury last season, and some even think he could win 'Comeback Player of the Year'.

Here's how some fans reacted:

"He put on some more muscle! His comeback season will be legendary," one fan said.
"2024 comeback player of the year," another fan added.
"Man it’s great to see him back out there," one more fan said.

While fans are anticipating Chubb's return and hope he is healthy for the 2024 season, some are still concerned about his injuries and health. These supporters are hoping Chubb is ready to hit the field.

It isn't entirely clear where Chubb is in the process of his recovery or when he's likely to return to the field, but every Browns fan is hopeful it is in Week 1.

Here's how other fans reacted:

"Hope he’s 100%! Good man. Great running back!," a fan said.
"Nick I hope you are doing well and having a speedy recovery! I wish you nothing but the best!" another fan said.
"If this guy starts week 1 I will be impressed," yet another fan said.

Nick Chubb injury history: How many knee injuries has the Browns running back suffered in his football career?

Nick Chubb during Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
Nick Chubb during Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

At age 28, Nick Chubb will be entering his seventh season in the NFL. Remaining healthy for any NFL player, especially a running back at this point of their career, is super critical.

In his football career, Chubb has suffered some major injuries. During Georgia's 2015 season, he endured a grotesque injury, tearing his PCL, MCL, and LCL on his left knee. The 28-year-old also dislocated the knee and suffered cartilage damage.

In his third NFL season, he suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain and was placed on short-term injured reserve. The next two seasons, Chubb had minor injuries, such as a calf strain and rib sprain/pull.

Chubb's next major injury occurred in Week 2 of last season where he tore his MCL and damaged his ACL in the same knee he had injured in 2015. In total, Chubb has suffered three major knee injuries during his football career.

The Browns are hopeful that Nick Chubb will bounce back and go to the All-Pro level running back that they're used to.

