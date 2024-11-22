Myles Garrett has been one of the few untouchable players for the 2024 Cleveland Browns. Although the team has massively underperformed during the season, he's still one of the best defensive players in the league, often creating pressure through all angles and sacking opposing quarterbacks.

Garrett made one excellent play right before halftime, strip-sacking quarterback Russell Wilson and putting the ball back to the offense at the opponent's half. He used a quick spin rush to the outside of Steelers' tackle, Dan Moore, beating him and not allowing Wilson any space to rush through the inside, knocking the ball loose.

After the fumble, NFL fans went crazy on Twitter after another excellent play made by the EDGE defender, noting how he's still part of the league's elite at the position even as the Cleveland Browns have just three wins in 2021:

"How do you block 275 pounds that can move so fast?", said one fan.

"Why the Steelers aren’t doing to Garrett what the Browns are doing to Watt? Just hold him every play, they aren’t calling anything", another asked.

"The Browns have become to the Steelers what the Steelers are to the Ravens, and I would like it if that stopped", a third said.

Myles Garrett calls himself "Best defensive player in the league" following win over Steelers

The win was a bright light in a dark season for the Cleveland Browns, who improved to 3-8 but are still far away from the playoff picture. However, winning a division game is never a bad thing, and Garrett had a great game

After the win, he wanted to make his feelings about Steelers' TJ Watt clear: he respects the opponent, but he wants his recognition.

"I've got a lot of respect for him, a lot of respect for all the guys over there. I'm No. 1. EDGE defender one, EDGE one, to Defensive Player of the Year. I'm the guy. That runs through me, there's no other person being defended as I am or schemed or planned against like I am. So just goes to show, you can throw that out the window, I'm going to find a way."

The EDGE defender was fantastic, and he finished the game with three total sacks.

