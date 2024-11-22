  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Nick Chubb
  • Browns fans hyped as Nick Chubb opens scoring against Steelers on TNF: "Incredible comeback for this guy"

Browns fans hyped as Nick Chubb opens scoring against Steelers on TNF: "Incredible comeback for this guy"

By Param Nagda
Modified Nov 22, 2024 02:51 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
Browns fans hyped as Nick Chubb opens scoring against Steelers on TNF: "Incredible comeback for this guy"s - Source: Imagn

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb missed the first six games of the season as he was still recovering from the MCL tear and meniscus damage he suffered in his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He looked like a shadow of his dominant self in his first four games since returning to the field.

However, on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers, his first game against the team he suffered his season-ending injury against, Chubb seemingly had a score to settle. He ran with purpose in the first half against one of the best rush defenses in the NFL this season. He carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and scored his second touchdown of the campaign.

also-read-trending Trending

Browns fans were thrilled to see the veteran running back have an impactful outing and shared their excitement on social media:

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Param Nagda
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी