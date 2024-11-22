Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb missed the first six games of the season as he was still recovering from the MCL tear and meniscus damage he suffered in his team's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the 2023 season. He looked like a shadow of his dominant self in his first four games since returning to the field.

However, on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers, his first game against the team he suffered his season-ending injury against, Chubb seemingly had a score to settle. He ran with purpose in the first half against one of the best rush defenses in the NFL this season. He carried the ball nine times for 27 yards and scored his second touchdown of the campaign.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Browns fans were thrilled to see the veteran running back have an impactful outing and shared their excitement on social media:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.