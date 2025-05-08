"That is embarrassing" - Browns fans react to Kenny Pickett's hand size in viral training camp picture

Kenny Pickett has begun his career as a Cleveland Brown, but there is already much ridicule over his prospects for the 2025 season. On Wednesday, the team's official social media account posted images of him and fellow former divisional rival Joe Flacco practicing their throws:

And once again, fans could not help but mock the size of his hands compared to those of the former Super Bowl MVP:

More of it can be seen below:

"Holy s*** look at those baby hands," one gasped.

"Nobody wining a bowl with hands like Kenny got," another guaranteed.

"Wtf Pickett get those gloves off," one demanded.

"Does Flacco have 20 inch hands?" another wondered.

"Tell Kenny if he wears lighter color gloves it'll make his hands look bigger," another suggested.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Flacco is "in pole position" to become the Browns' QB1 over Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, he also added that he would not write off the Pittsburgh Steelers' 2022 first-rounder on Tuesday's episode of Rich Eisen's eponymous show (discussion begins at 02:10 in the video below):

“Walking away from either guy would more or less have the same penalty. So, even though Joe Flacco gets the first snap in the spring, that doesn’t mean, like, Kenny Pickett won’t get the first snap in the summer or that Joe Flacco is gonna make the team if Kenny Pickett wins the job.”

Kenny Pickett receives comparison to Sam Darnold

While many may think of Kenny Pickett as a draft bust given his collegiate origins in Pittsburgh and the expectations placed upon him after Ben Rothlisberger's retirement, Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto belieeves not all is lost for him. In a feature, he makes this comparison to another quarterback who began his career strugglling to win, then landed in just the perfect place:

“My guess is Kenny Pickett perhaps has the early edge to start. The Browns traded for him and believe (he) can become the next Sam Darnold. A first-round pick by the Jets in 2018, Darnold failed in New York. He bounced to Carolina and San Francisco before reviving his career with Minnesota in 2024. Darnold is now with Seattle.”

His colleague Mary Kay Cabot also likes Pickett's chances, saying recently on Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show:

“I said Kenny Pickett over Joe Flacco. And the reason why I said that is because I have been listening to the Browns talk about Kenny Pickett all off-season, and they are really high on Kenny Pickett.”

Browns OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until June 19.

