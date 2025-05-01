Shedeur Sanders continues to remain the focus of chatter in NFL circles after the 2025 NFL Draft concluded with the Browns picking him in the fifth round. Originally slated to be one of the first quarterbacks taken this year, the Colorado prospect endured a dramatic slide and was selected on the final day. He was not even the first rookie signal-caller picked by Cleveland, with Dillon Gabriel going before him.

However, his pre-draft status, personality, and being Deion Sanders' son, among other things, mean he cannot be ignored. Of all the players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur Sanders leads in jersey sales. It shows his star power has not waned among Browns fans, despite what many general managers might have thought.

And Cleveland supporters are taking that fact in their stride. They took to X/Twitter to comment, with some saying his ability to sell jerseys could come in handy as the Browns look to build a new stadium in the near future. Here are some of the reactions.

Some, though, also commented that fans might be getting ahead of themselves in getting Shedeur Sanders' jersey. As it stands, he is the fifth quarterback on Cleveland's depth chart, and there is no guarantee that he would even make the starting roster for the upcoming season. Here are some more posts with the contrarian view.

"Those are gonna be worth shit when he’s on the raiders in 3 years" - said one.

"Until he gets cut in training camp" - commented another.

"Did you get one yet or it doesn’t classify as memorabilia yet?" - joked a third.

Shedeur Sanders commits to the Browns, calling other teams "non-factor"

Shedeur Sanders' free fall in the 2025 NFL Draft was the story of the selection process, and there were rumors that he had rubbed interviewers the wrong way, which is why he slid so far. Responding to that, the Browns quarterback said,

"I think what happened is I had a great interview and a great process with the Browns, and that's why they were able to pick me. So anything outside the organization is really a non-factor to me now because this is my focus, and this is where my mind is, doing everything I can to make this team better."

It revealed that he is fully locked in on Cleveland, and based on jersey sales, it seems many fans are returning him the favor.

