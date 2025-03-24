Browns and Giants could trade up for Jaxson Dart if they miss on Shedeur Sanders in first round of 2025 NFL draft, says Todd McShay

On Friday, college football and NFL analyst Todd McShay theorized how Jaxson Dart could be a top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL draft. McShay highlighted that either the New York Giants or the Cleveland Browns will be looking to trade up for the quarterback.

While appearing on the popular Bill Simmons Podcast, McShay made clear that either the Giants or the Browns will trade up from the second round to select Ole Miss Rebels QB Jaxson Dart if they decide against taking a QB with their respective top three overall picks.

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick while the Giants occupy the third overall spot. At this time, it appears as though Miami Hurricanes QB Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders will be among the top three picks. However, with only two QBs available and three QB-needy teams in the top three, it looks as though either the Browns or the Giants won't be able to pick their QB of the future.

"Either the Browns or the Giants are very likely to take Shedeur… The Browns are picking at 33 which is the first pick of the second round, the Giants are picking up one spot after that. I think you'll see one of those teams, whichever one doesn't get a quarterback, wind up moving into the first round. Maybe it's to pick 19 to Tampa or 20 to Denver, to try to secure Jaxson Dart, and also to get that fifth year in the NFL." (16:08)

Jaxson Dart 2025 outlook

Jaxson Dart has been climbing up the 2025 NFL draft rankings, with some projections now including him as a first-round selection. Last season, he had 4,279 passing yards, 32 total touchdowns, and only six interceptions for the Rebels.

In NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's 2025 NFL mock draft 3.0, Dart was a first-round selection, going No. 21 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers. In that mock draft, neither the Browns nor the Giants traded up to draft the Ole Miss Rebels star.

The Browns opted to select Penn State Nittany Lions star EDGE Abdul Carter No. 2 overall while the Giants took their QB of the future in Colorado Buffaloes Shedeur Sanders No. 3 overall.

