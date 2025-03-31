Browns GM Andrew Berry gets 100% real on potentially trading up with Titans to draft Cam Ward at No. 1

The Cleveland Browns are slated to pick second in the 2025 NFL Draft. Recent seasons have been marred by the disastrous trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, and as things stand, they are one of the teams that could draft a quarterback early.

The Tennessee Titans hold the first overall pick, and all attention is turned to Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The franchise sent a strong contingent to watch Ward throw during his pro days, and by many reports, it's increasingly likely that the Titans will not trade down, selecting Ward with the first overall pick.

With the Browns needing a quarterback, and with their pick also at the top of the draft, a mega deal with the Titans to pick Ward has been speculated. However, those hopes were dashed by general manager Andrew Berry, who deemed the possibility "unlikely" when speaking with reporters during the league's annual meeting:

Many draft analysts do not consider the 2025 quarterback class strong. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of legendary NFL defensive back Deion Sanders, also has high stock, but not all teams and analysts believe that he has the potential to become the second overall pick.

Deion Sanders "not tripping" over possible selection of Shedeur Sanders by the Cleveland Browns

Ward is likely to go to Tennessee, who need to fix the quarterback position after the failure of Will Levis' project. The Browns, on the other hand, have plenty of options for what to do with the second overall pick.

Blue-chip prospects such as Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are possibilities. But with Deshaun Watson not expected to play in 2025, adding Shedeur Sanders is a real option. When asked about the prospects of his son playing in Cleveland, Deion Sanders told Skip Bayless:

"Tennessee needs a quarterback, Cleveland needs a quarterback, the Giants need a quarterback, the Saints need a quarterback. I can keep going, Pittsburgh needs a quarterback. Like, it's several teams that need a quarterback. So we're not panicking, and we're not tripping, because first of all, this is a blessing for us, man."

The New York Giants are also a possibility for Sanders. The Giants recently added Russell Wilson on a one-year deal, but he's not a long-term fix due to his advanced age (36).

