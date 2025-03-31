Browns GM Andrew Berry gets extremely blunt on Abdul Carter's injury's long-term effects ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Abdul Carter was one of the best defensive players of the 2024 season, notching up 12 sacks and helping Penn State reach the CFP semifinals. If Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is asked, not even injury can prevent him from becoming elite in the NFL.

During Day 1 of the annual owners'meetings on Sunday, the Browns GM told ESPN beat writer Daniel Oyefusi that the edge rusher's foot fracture was “not going to be prohibitive to a long, successful career."

However, there's at least one person who thinks that the injury will negatively affect Abdul Carter's draft stock: Yahoo's Nate Tice.

In his and Charles McDonald's mock draft, he has Abdul Carter falling to No. 7 with the New York Jets to form a deadly duo with Will McDonald IV:

"The Jets would be flying to the podium if this scenario were to unfold. Carter has real game-wrecking potential as a pass rusher. He would inject some real juice into a front and unit that tapered off in 2024."

Jaguars could be a shock contender to land Abdul Carter with fifth overall pick of 2025 Draft

Fox Sports' Geoff Schultz has another surprising team in mind for Abdul Carter in his latest mock Draft - the Jacksonville Jaguars:

"The Jaguars will grab the player that sits atop many big boards with the fifth pick. Carter is a ready-made pass rusher with a high motor and excellent use of his hands, which translates to early NFL success."

At first glance, it may be shocking, given the franchise already has two elite pass rushers, Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. However, they were in the bottom five in sacks last year; and there has been worries about Walker's future should he not receive his fifth-year option - even after former radio announcer Brian Sexton made these reassurances on 1010XL:

"I know that these guys {Jaguars front office} like Travon Walker a lot. I don't want to use the word love because that has to come out of their mouth, but I have been told they think very, very highly {of him}."

Sports Illustrated's John Shipley, though, advises against making such a move should it involve a trade-up:

"The Jaguars have needs up and down the roster, and they are not one piece away from becoming a contender. If (they) already had a playoff roster and just needed one more blue-chip player to get them over the hump, then maybe losing value in a draft trade would make sense. But that is not the case for this team."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau FIeld.

