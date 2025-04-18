Browns GM Andrew Berry provides latest update on Deshaun Watson’s situation

Deshaun Watson has been largely forgotten from the current news cycle ever since he reinjured his Achilles tendon early this year. However, Andrew Berry has emerged with the latest update on his condition.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, the Cleveland Browns' general manager revealed that the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was focusing on rehab, but any further prodding about his playing status would not result in more concrete answers:

“I can say Deshaun has done a great job of rehabbing. He’s been in every day. He’s progressing and that’s really our focus, but it’s too early to say.”

Sticking to Watson, he recently posted an Instagram video of himself addressing his doubters:

"Everyone don't believe in me. Everyone don't think I can get back to where I was. But I know, and I believe, [with] the work that I put in, that I believe in myself. The peace I've been channeling in these last couple months, I know I'm gonna be way better than before."

Over his three seasons as a Brown, he has played only 19 games (all starts) and thrown for just 3,365 yards and 19 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. By comparison, in 2019 alone, he had 3,865 yards and 26 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.

As a result, owner Jimmy Haslam last month admitted to making "a big swing-and-miss" with him, saying:

"We thought we had the quarterback; we didn't. And we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him, so we've got to dig ourselves out of that hole... So hold us accountable."

What Joe Flacco's return to Browns could mean for Deshaun Watson

Technically, Deshaun Watson has made the playoffs once as a Brown - in 2023, when the team went 11-6. However, a midseason shoulder injury removed him from commission, so Joe Flacco did most of the work, even winning Comeback Player of the Year for his efforts.

And last week, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP was reported to be returning to Cleveland on a one-year contract. For Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, his popularity with the roster for that time is not a good sign for the former Houston Texans' standing:

"If Watson’s going to revive his career, it will have to happen on different terms than he’s been used to—he’ll have to work his way up the depth chart without a recruiting ranking or his draft position buoying his candidacy."

The Browns begin spring camp this coming Monday.

