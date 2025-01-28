Browns GM makes stance clear on trade rumors circling Myles Garrett

Defensive end Myles Garrett has been a star for the Cleveland Browns since entering the league in 2017. Garrett was drafted first overall by the Browns in the 2017 NFL draft and won Defensive Player of the Year for the 2023-2024 season.

As the Browns prepare for the upcoming season with the offseason nearing, they will have an important decision to make on Garrett. Garrett has been rumored in trade talks, and with the Browns struggling the last few seasons, Garrett's name has been brought up more recently in trade talks.

Despite being a name brought up in trade talks, Browns general manager Andrew Berry made it known that Garrett isn't up for trade talks. On Tuesday, Zac Jackson, who covers the Browns for The Athletic, tweeted:

"Andrew Berry said at the Senior Bowl today he wouldn't listen to any offers for Myles Garrett and the Browns are not trading their star pass rusher."

Myles Garrett could become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history with his next contract

Myles Garrett during Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Getty

Coming out of Texas A&M, Myles Garrett was considered one of the best edge rushing prospects. Being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2017, he has certainly lived up to his hype.

Garrett has been named a Pro Bowler six times, has been named to six All-Pro teams, and won Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the team before the 2020 season. He's currently under contract until the 2026 season.

"Myles Garrett probably is headed for a mega-extension to make him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history," Zac Jackson tweeted on Tuesday.

In eight seasons, Garrett has amassed 352 tackles, 102.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 17 pass deflections and one defensive touchdown.

The Browns were a playoff team just two seasons ago but finished last season 3-14 after quarterback Deshaun Watson missed most of the season with injuries.

Do you think the Browns will be significantly better next season?

