Browns' Greg Newsome claps back at Steelers' George Pickens in 3 words after viral TNF fight

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome clapped back at Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens following the Browns's 24-19 Thursday Night Football win. During the game's final play, the two got into an altercation at the end of the Hail Mary attempt.

After the game, Newsome took to social media to call out Pickens.

"Fake tough guy," Newsome wrote.

Newsome was quick to take aim at Pickens after the game, as the Browns cornerback also called him a fake tough guy to the media after the game.

"Yeah, he's a fake tough guy," Newsome said, via Bleacher Report. "He does a lot of that. The antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn't even go up for the ball."

Pickens, meanwhile, stated that the Cleveland Browns (3-8) aren't better than the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) despite their win, claiming the weather was the reason for their victory.

"Conditions played a huge, huge part in today's game," Pickens told reporters. "I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today...

"The snow, the conditions were so bad," Pickens added. "I don't even think the QB could see sometimes. And when you got conditions like that, at the opponents' home field, it kind of plays in their favor."

Cleveland won the game 24-19 as Pickens finished with just four receptions for 48 yards.

Greg Newsome and George Pickens will get a chance to settle their beef quickly as the Browns play the Steelers in Pittsburgh on December 8.

Steelers wide receiver held back Pickens from Newsome

After the Hail Mary attempt fell short, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Mike Williams had to restrain George Pickens.

After the game, Williams said he wasn't sure what was going on but knew he needed to get Pickens out of the situation.

"I don't know what was going on," Williams told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, via ESPN. "I was looking for him, and then I seen him in the stands, so I just went over there to get him. I don't know what was going on."

After the game, George Pickens also blamed the refs for the loss, believing a flag should have been called on that play and during a pass in the fourth quarter.

"That's what I'm saying," Pickens said when asked about the play. "The conditions and away game refs."

With the loss, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell to 8-3 on the season, while the Cleveland Browns are 3-8.

