Browns HC Kevin Stafanski makes feelings known on Jalen Milroe being considered for QB amid Shedeur Sanders draft rumors

Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns desperately need a quarterback after Deshaun Watson's second Achilles injury that could rule him out for the entire 2025 season before it has even begun. The most recent mock drafts have seen them gravitate towards taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick, but the head coach is not ruling out waiting until later in the draft for Jalen Milroe.

During Day 2 of the owners' meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday, the head coach had this to say about the Alabama prospect:

“I don’t see him just as a runner. That’s certainly an element of his game. God’s blessed him with the ability to make plays with his feet when necessary. But he’s made plenty of throws in his career, so again, another really impressive young man... I think he’s done a really nice job just throughout this process.”

When asked about any improvement he saw from Milroe during Bama's pro day, Stefanski was coy about the subject:

“I think you’re always looking at mechanics and how you can help a player. But I think the biggest thing is it’s such a body of work, an all-encompassing thing when you’re talking about evaluating these guys, so you don’t want to say, 'Hey, he had a great throwing session that one day, that shoots him up your draft board.' You take all of this into account.”

Should Milroe be drafted by the Browns, he would reunite with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who held the same position during his days with the Crimson Tide. Rees was promoted to OC in February after Ken Dorsey's dismissal.

Kevin Stefanski assesses Ole Miss phenom Jaxson Dart

In the same media availability, Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts on Jaxson Dart, who exploded for 4,279 passing yards as a senior at Ole Miss, whom he called "a very impressive young man":

“(Rebels senior analyst and former NFL coach) Joe (Judge) kind of knows the game, so you can tell that (Milton)’s been really well-coached and brought along the right way in this game, so impressive off the field and then did a nice job on the field as well.”

He continued by downplaying any "overstated" potential difficulties in addapting to the professional style of play:

“I don’t know that there’s a huge difference in what colleges are doing and what people are doing in the pros these days. There’s certainly elements that you’re going to ask a quarterback to do differently regardless of what school he came from, so I don’t think that there’s a concern there.”

The 2025 Draft will be held in Green Bay from April 24 to 26.

