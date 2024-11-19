Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known amid hot seat rumors

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is the reigning "Coach of the Year". But if you looked at his record this season so far, that might seem hard to believe. The Browns are 2-8, and there seems to be little hope that the record is going to improve since star QB Deshaun Watson has been ruled out for the season due to a torn Achilles.

There has been some chatter around Mike Vrabel, who currently serves as the team's coaching and personnel consultant, replacing him as head coach. However, Kevin Stefanski is not letting the rumors get to him.

He said he grew up in Philly and liked listening to sports radio. Stefanski said that he was accustomed to hearing rumors about coaches, and now that he himself is the head coach of an NFL team, he wasn't going to pay any attention to the hot-seat chatter.

"I get that's part of this gig, that's life in the big city. My sole focus is getting this team ready to get a win on Thursday night. That's it," Stefanski told reporters.

On Thursday night, however, the Browns will take on their divisional rivals, and one of the most formidable teams in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Steelers are at the top of the AFC North, the Browns are languishing at the bottom. The Steelers are on a five-game winning streak, while the Browns have lost two back-to-back games.

Kevin Stefanski on the hot seat: Mike Vrabel might not succeed him

Calls have been growing louder for the Browns to replace Stefanski with Vrabel. Vrabel joined the staff only this year after serving as the Tennessee Titans' HC from 2018-2023, with whom he also won the "Coach of the Year" title in 2021.

But the clock may be running out for the Browns. According to Evan Massey of Browns on SI, the Las Vegas Raiders might be head-hunting for Vrabel for the HC role.

"Mike Vrabel would be Tom Brady’s first choice to be the Raiders head coach in 2025. After Sunday's loss to Miami, Antonio Pierce has the Raiders off to their worst start since 2018 in his first full season as their head coach."

However, it seems unlikely that the Browns will make a coaching change mid-season and may just let Kevin Stefanski off the hook considering his coaching was validated last year and he's working without his star QB.

