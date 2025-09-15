  • home icon
  Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known on replacing Joe Flacco with Dillon Gabriel after getting shut down 41-17 by Ravens

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known on replacing Joe Flacco with Dillon Gabriel after getting shut down 41-17 by Ravens

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 15, 2025 07:28 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn
Browns HC Kevin Stefanski makes feelings known on replacing Joe Flacco with Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns suffered a damaging 41-17 loss at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday after a disastrous second half. Following the second consecutive loss of the season, questions have been asked about Joe Flacco.

Browns' veteran quarterback underwhelmed on his return to Baltimore in the Week 2 clash, completing just 25 of his 45 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

When Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about replacing Flacco, potentially with rookie quarterback Dillion Gabriel, he made his feelings known by ruling out any changes for the time being.

"I don't think it's fair to talk about that right now," Stefanski said after the game. "We win as a team. We lose as a team."
Although the 40-year-old didn't take any snaps in preseason, Stefanski named him the starting quarterback, with Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders being No. 2 and No. 3 on the depth chart.

When Joe Flacco was asked about his coach not considering a quarterback change heading into Week 3, the former Super Bowl MVP said he wasn't bothered about it.

"I can't worry about that stuff anyway. It's honestly not on my mind," Flacco said. "I gotta go out there and just play my game, play the way I know how to lead this team the best I can."
Browns defensive end Myles Garrett calls Ravens loss "embarassing" after fourth quarter collapse

The Browns were competitive for much of the first half as they entered the third quarter with a 10-3 scoreline. However, the Ravens punished them by scoring on both of their third-quarter possessions to make it 20-10 after the third quarter.

Things got worse for the visitors as Baltimore scored three touchdowns in the final quarter to make it an embarrassing scoreline.

"Shit's embarrassing," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. "And we gotta be better on defense. We gotta be better as a team."

The Browns are coming off a losing season and if the team continues to slide, Stefanski could turn to Garbriel or Sanders, who are waiting for their turn to impress in the coach in their rookie season.

